April 30, 1948 - February 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial services will be 11:00AM on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at South Santiago Lutheran Church in Santiago for Diana Graning, 77 of Clear Lake who died suddenly on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Allison Peterson and Rev. Steve Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11AM on Saturday at the church in Santiago. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Diana was born April 30, 1948 in Minneapolis to Robert & Virginia (Mork) Bjorklund. She married Bernard “Buster” Graning on November 19, 1971 in Minneapolis. Diana worked as a registered nurse and later as a public health supervisor for Benton County for 20 years until her retirement. She is a member of both Snake River Church and South Santiago Lutheran Church. Diana loved to travel and especially liked to take cruises. She was proud to be on 23 voyages over her lifetime, many on Disney. She loved the lake life and spending time with her family, more than anything she loved her family, and was a bonus grandma to many. She loved Diet Coke, shopping at Bill’s Grocery Store and the Rademacher Family, she so much loved her community and being active in it.

She is survived by her husband, Buster of Clear Lake; children, Michelle (Tony) Houle of Clear Lake; Denise (Brian) Graning of Big Lake; Bryan (Lauren) Graning of Becker; grandchildren, Makayla (Kelly) Graning, Brandon Houle, Justin (Sophia) Houle, Madelyn Arthur-Graning, and great granddaughter, Kira Cunningham. She is also survived by her brother, Steven (Barb) Bjorklund of Becker; Goddaughter, Kimberly Schmidt, longtime friends, Deb and Julie, lots of bonus grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews, she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Virginia (Mork) Bjorklund, step father, Robert Faloon and in laws, Bernard & Rosella Graning.

Special thank you to the Sherburne County Sheriffs Department, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance Service and the St. Cloud Hospital for their care to Diana.