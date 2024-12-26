Deweyne “Shadow” Hanson, 63, Cold Spring

February 13, 1961 - December 23, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for DeWayne “Shadow” Hanson, Age 63 who passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024, at his home. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Shadow was born to parents Arlie and Betty (Perry) Hanson on February 13, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN. He spent the majority of his childhood in and around Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where most of his family is still located. He settled in the Eden Valley and Cold Spring areas in the mid 80’s. He was united in marriage with Kathleen Slaughter on January 7, 2016, in Cold Spring.

Shadow began his employment with Gold N Plump in the mid 80’s as a hand catcher, eventually becoming a driver, where he continued his employment with Pilgrim’s Pride until he was unable to work due to his illness.

Shadow lived his life like most people would like to – very simply and uncomplicated. His interests and enjoyment came from his family and friends, his lawnmower, his snowblower and his brand new, double garage with newly paved driveway. He could hang out in his garage for hours. He enjoyed going to work and had great respect for his co-workers. He always had a story to tell about the night. In the recent years he discovered the magical land of Costco and occasionally Sam’s Club. Prior to Costco he enjoyed his weekly pilgrimage to Menards. He was always looking for a good deal, whether we needed it or not.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathleen; children, Jeffrey Thul, Rosanna Hanson, Nichole (John) Feery and Abigail Callahan; siblings, Marie Gordon, Jeff (Lori) Hanson, Lori (Stan) DeMotts, Dorothy Matthew, Dianna Kinser, Denise Hanson; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Emma Hanson; stepfather, Lewis Matthew; parents-in-law Palmer and Marcia Slaughter and brother-in-law, Jeff Gordon.