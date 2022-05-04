Developmental Testing Available To Infants and Toddlers

MONTICELLO -- An area special education cooperative is spreading the word about developmental services available to parents with infants and toddlers.

Heidi Nistler is the Special Education Director with the Sherburne and Northern Wright Special Education Cooperative. She says infants and toddlers are eligible for a number of developmental programs.

The best way to access resources would be through the Help Me Grow MN website. There's a separate form for parents, professionals, and friends and family. So you enter some basic information so that we know who to contact and this information gets assigned out to the school district where that family resides.

If a determination is made that the child needs some additional help, there are several specialists that are available at no cost to the families.

If a child were to qualify for early intervention services, we would provide services in any area of need that the infant or toddler is presenting.

Testing and services available through Help Me Grow MN.org include

Cognitive skills

Communication and social skills

Motor skills

Hearing development

Vision development

The Sherburne and Northern Wright Special Education Cooperative receives more than 200 referrals of children aged three through five, and more than 150 referrals of infants and toddlers every year. The cooperative currently assists the Monticello, Becker, and Big Lake School Districts.