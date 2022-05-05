Deputies, Troopers Bringing Extra Patrols On Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL -- With traffic fatalities continuing to rise, a new ongoing safety effort will get underway on Minnesota roadways.

The Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County Sheriffs' Offices, along with the Minnesota State Patrol are partnering to provide extra enforcement along Minnesota roads.

Starting Friday (May 6th) deputies and troopers will focus on I-94 and Highway 25 in Wright County.

On May 24th extra patrols will be out on Highway 25, County Road 11 and County Road 14 in Sherburne County.

Then on June 8th, law enforcement will be watching drivers on I-94 and County Road 75.

The Minnesota State Patrol says speed was the largest factor in fatal crashes last year, resulting in 488 deaths across the state, the highest since 2007 when there were 510 traffic deaths.