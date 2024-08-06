Deputies Rescue Horse Stuck In Swamp
CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- Deputies used technology and manpower to help rescue a horse.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a lost horse on Tuesday afternoon.
With the help of their drones, they found the horse who appeared to be stuck in a swamp on the property.
A recovery team was able to get to the horse and set up a plan to retrieve the horse out of the swamp.
The sheriff credits communication, manpower, and teamwork with playing a huge role in this successful operation.
Get our free mobile app
The Cambridge Fire Department- MN and DW Companies volunteered to offer help and the use of your equipment.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson for St. Cloud Mayor
- James Trantina for St. Cloud Mayor
- Carol Lewis for St. Cloud Mayor
- Steven Schiller for St. Cloud Mayor
- Anne Buckvold for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway for St. Cloud Mayor
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.