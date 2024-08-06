Deputies Rescue Horse Stuck In Swamp

Isanti County Sheriff's Office

CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- Deputies used technology and manpower to help rescue a horse.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a lost horse on Tuesday afternoon.

Isanti County Sheriff's Office
With the help of their drones, they found the horse who appeared to be stuck in a swamp on the property.

A recovery team was able to get to the horse and set up a plan to retrieve the horse out of the swamp.

Isanti County Sheriff's Office
The sheriff credits communication, manpower, and teamwork with playing a huge role in this successful operation.

The Cambridge Fire Department- MN and DW Companies volunteered to offer help and the use of your equipment.

