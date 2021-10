UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 11:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday.

National Weather Service

Areas of dense fog will arrive overnight as temperatures fall to dew points, with clear skies and weak winds. Fog should begin to burn off by sunrise and be out of the area by 9-10am.

