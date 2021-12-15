Dense Fog Advisory, High Wind Warning for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says 30 to 40 mile an hour sustained winds are likely with some gusts up to 60 miles an hour.

National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms capable of widespread, intense wind gusts (some greater than 75 mph), and a few tornadoes are possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening across Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west-central Wisconsin.

The last time anywhere in Minnesota saw a Slight Risk of severe weather during the month of December was 12/5/2001.

The latest tornado ever recorded anywhere in Minnesota was on November 16th back in the 1930s.