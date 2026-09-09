Little Falls — Dennis Rice, 80, of Little Falls and formerly of St. Cloud, died Sunday, September 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2026, at Church of Christ at 2950 County Road 136 in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Sylvan Cemetery in rural Howard Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dennis was born December 26, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Harold and Mildred (Harris) Rice. He married Carol Maxfield on June 19, 1966, in Tofte, Minnesota. He worked at Fingerhut until his retirement and was a member of the Church of Christ in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his children Scott, David and Susan; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

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