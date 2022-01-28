Dennis R. Stueve, 77, St. Joseph

April 3, 1944 - January 24, 2022

Dennis R. Stueve received his angel wings on January 24, 2022 at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Dennis was born on April 3, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alphonse and Clara (Schefers) Stueve. He graduated from St. Joe Lab School in 1957 and St. Cloud Tech High School in 1962. After graduation, Dennis began working for his father at Stueve’s Garage in St. Joseph, Minnesota pumping gas, washing and servicing cars, helping to tow vehicles, and doing clean-up. Eventually, Dennis purchased the garage and tow truck to continue the family business. He owned and operated Stueve’s Garage until September of 2000. He said cars got too high tech and technology was not his cup of tea. It was time to retire and go fishing! He enjoyed time on the lake with friends. Dennis was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and was an active member of the St. Joseph Lions Club.

Dennis is survived by sisters Dorothy Merten, Doreen Honer, Alice (George) Westerhoff; brothers Melvin (Lizz), James (Kathy), and Don (Deb); and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Donald Merten and Wayne Honer.