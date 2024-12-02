Dennis Leo Boeckermann, 72, St. Cloud and formerly Melrose

June 22, 1952 - October 26, 2024

Dennis Leo Boeckermann, age 72, of St. Cloud, MN formerly Melrose, MN, died Saturday October 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born on June 22, 1952, to Alphonse and Alice Boeckermann. Dennis graduated from Melrose High School in 1970. He moved to Denver for several years where he met Gail Mahr, they returned to MN and shared 10 years of marriage. Dennis graduated from SCSU in 1989. He met the love of his life, Cindee Koll, in 1988 and married in 2002. Together they’ve shared a lot!

Dennis loved to see the world. He visited many European countries throughout the years and loved to talk about his adventures. Among his favorites was with his “Mumsky” to visit relatives in Germany. His last and greatest adventure was a visit to South Africa this year with his wife, daughter-in-law Kate, and a very special group of people. They spent 3 weeks exploring the country and spending time with the local people in their villages. Dennis made SO many connections there. This excursion was a spiritual trip to support their daughter-in-law, Kate. It was truly a trip of a lifetime for them all!

Dennis loved riding his Harley, never letting a nice day go by without going cruising. He biked the back roads, sometimes visiting friends, sometimes just enjoying the wind in his “silver fox” hair. It was his greatest freedom. Dennis was also an avid sports fan, following his Vikings team even when they often disappointed. He enjoyed watching games with a frosty mug of beer at G-Allen’s, where they knew he wanted the FULL 16 oz WITHOUT foam.

Dennis loved his family deeply. He maintained many long-term friendships, and relationships with extended family. Dennis was always there for those who needed him, often reaching out before being asked. He enjoyed meeting new people; never afraid to strike up a conversation. Dennis enjoyed life to the fullest, sharing his unique, exuberant laugh freely. Dennis loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dennis will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Dennis is survived by his partner and wife of 36 years, Cindee Koll; stepchildren Benjamin (Sheila) Busker, Kellie (Dave) Erickson, Jerrod (Kate) Busker; grandchildren Jalen (Rachel) and Reid Busker, Madelyn and Kaila Erbe, Peyton and Cullen Busker; two great-grandchildren Brooks Busker and Sawyer Berg, with two more on the way. He also leaves behind his brother, Daniel (Marilyn) Boeckermann; sister, Donna (Andrew) Fowler; niece Kari (Darin) Wuollet; nephews, Dane (Janelle) Boeckermann; Cameron (Kelsey Rhodes) Boeckermann; and other family members.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Alice Boeckermann; brother, Leon Boeckermann; and niece, Jamie Blair Boeckermann, as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles.

There will be no burial or memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held on the anniversary of his birthday, June 22, 2025, at Wilson Park in St. Cloud. Details will be available at the date gets closer. This event will gather family and friends to remember the loving, crazy man that was Dennis. “Ride on Dennis.”