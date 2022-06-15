Dennis L. Olmscheid, 64, Paynesville, formerly of Lake Henry

September 23, 1957 - June 13, 2022

attachment-Dennis Olmscheid loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Dennis L. Olmscheid, age 64, of Paynesville, formerly of Lake Henry. Dennis passed away peacefully on June 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, both at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry

Dennis was born September 23, 1957 in Melrose, MN to Jerome and Lorraine (Heinen) Olmscheid. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1975. He worked various jobs in the area which included Spanier Welding until his automobile accident in 2003. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

Dennis will be remembered for enjoying the outdoors, baseball, horses, hunting and fishing. He was a devoted and faithful man. He loved to spend time with his three girls, two grandchildren and family.

Dennis is survived by his daughters Nicole “Nikki” of St. Louis Park, Raechal of St. Cloud and Aimee of St. Louis Park, grandchildren Emmett Hansen and Ava Hansen, siblings Ron (Bernice) of Lake Henry, Diane (Robert) Pelzer of Lake Henry, Dan (Lynn) of Paynesville, Gary (Pat) of Lake Henry, Randy (Ruth) of St. Martin, Sandy (Roy) Lensing of Belgrade, Mary (Glenn) Miller of Nisswa and Julie (Joe) Prince of Buffalo as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.