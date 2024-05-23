Denise M. Frank, 62, Princeton

June 25, 1961 - May 21, 2024

Denise Marie Frank, age 62 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 21, 2024, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church (5972 - 70th Ave.) in Princeton with Pastor Steve Tischer as officiant. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery and luncheon to follow.

Denise was born to Dennis Frank and Joanne (Gustafson) on June 25, 1961, in Minneapolis. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1979 and the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in 1984.

After college she worked as a hospital pharmacist and retail pharmacist, eventually owning her own store with her father. She became the youngest female appointed to the Minnesota State Board of Pharmacy in 1991.

Later in her career she became a pharmacy consultant and developed national accreditation and compliance programs, protocols, and academic testing standards. She was highly regarded as an active member of many pharmacy associations. She was dedicated to her role in ensuring safety in all aspects of pharmacy. Denise was widely recognized for her contributions to her field.

Denise gave of her time and talents generously. For 24 years she spent her vacations serving with Helps International on volunteer medical teams in remote underserved rural areas of Guatemala. She was active in her community and served in organizations such as The Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Rum River Health Services, and more. She was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years.

She treasured her time with her many friends, neighbors, and especially the Thursday night music jams. Denise loved photography and sharing her beautiful images. She will be forever remembered by those who loved her.

Denise was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Frank. She is survived by her loving family: dear friend, RC (Richard Curott); mother, Joanne Frank; brother and sisters, Mark (Bob Sirchia) Frank, Sandra (Bob) Rosetter, and Stacey (Randy) LeNeave; nephews and niece, Seth (Molly Kroeten) Rosetter, Chelsey (Ben Farber) Rosetter, Charles LeNeave, Will LeNeave, and Harrison LeNeave; other relatives; and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Denise Frank Endowment at the U of M College of Pharmacy: https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=24194; or to HELPS International: https://www.helpsintl.org/donate/