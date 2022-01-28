Denise A. Scepaniak, 56, Cold Spring

August 6, 1965 - January 25, 2022

attachment-Denise Scepaniak loading...

Denise A. Scepaniak, age 56 of Cold Spring, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

Denise was born August 6th, 1965, to Joe and Dorothy Holthaus. She grew up surrounded by her large family, she had nine other siblings and a lot of aunts and uncles. Denise was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she incorporated that into her motherhood. She married her high school sweetheart Gregg in 1992, and they decided to start a family of their own. As a mother, she was generous, kind, and loving. In her free time, Denise enjoyed hosting family and friends for pool parties, riding the Harley with her husband and friends, and long peaceful walks. She believed it was important to stay active. She will be greatly missed by her family especially her three children Kyle (Kari), Kole, and Kendra who adore her with all their hearts.

We know we can’t have you, but we are happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.

Survivors include her husband, Gregg; children, Kyle (Kari), Kole, and Kendra; siblings, Mary Kay (Steve) Garding, Sue (Maynard) Monroe, Barb (Hank) Braegelmann, Steve (Karen) Holthaus, Rosie (Mark) Gretsch, Brian (Rootie) Holthaus, Nancy (Gene) Henkemeyer, Todd (Sherri) Holthaus, Brad (Lori) Holthaus; in-laws, Lois (Paul) Bach, Vicky (Gary) Salzl, Allen (Margo) Scepaniak, Nancy (Jeff) Schmitz; and many nieces and nephews.

Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; father, Joseph; and father-in-law, Tony.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 Monday, January 31st, 2022, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 30th, 2022, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.