Denis M. Vogt, 82, Cold Spring

June 24, 1938 - April 19, 2021

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring for Denis M. Vogt, age 82, who died Monday at his home. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A gathering of relatives and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Denis was born on June 24, 1938 in Richmond to Leo and Christine (Thelen) Vogt. He married Patricia Deters on August 29, 1959 in St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie, MN. Denis served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He worked for Cold Spring Granite for over 35 years. Denis loved hunting, watching Westerns and being with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion and the NRA.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Timothy (Julie), Jeff, Doug (Natalie), and Jodi Jacobson; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Eric (Nancy) and his son, Dan.