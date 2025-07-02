February 22, 1939 - June 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Delrose (Mumm) Goenner, age 86, who died peacefully at Quiet Oaks on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Delrose was born February 22, 1939 in Luxemburg to Aloysius and Genevieve (Molitor) Mumm. While working at the St. Benedict Convent in St. Joseph, she met Douglas Goenner at a dance. They were married on August 6, 1958 in Luxemburg. Delrose enjoyed singing, playing guitar and keyboard, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a very faithful and religious woman.

Delrose is survived by her husband, Douglas of Clear Lake; sons, Kurt (Anita) of Wichita, KS, Keith (Jan) of Isanti, and Kevin (Jean) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Kylie (Jeremy), Wyatt (Racheal); Sister Cora Marie, IHM, Claire and Dylan; two great-grandchildren; brother, Dan (Marion); sisters, Aggie Weirens, Mary Jane Popp, Alice Weisman, Joyce Vesel; sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Mary Ann Mumm.

She is preceded in death by her parents; baby boy; baby girl; infant twins, Delroy and Leroy; brothers, Ralph and Ray; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Weirens, Ron Vesel and Authur Popp.