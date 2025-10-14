December 13, 1934 - October 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Delphine G. Goenner, age 90, who died Friday at Shepherd of Grace Senior Community in Becker. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Wednesday at the church in Clear Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Del was born December 13, 1934 in St. Cloud to Christopher and Wilhelmine “Minnie” (Kieke) Schmit. She married James Goenner on April 28, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. Del was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church and Clearwater American Legion Post 323 Auxiliary. She worked as a cashier at McDonalds Meats, and was a cook at various restaurants including, Village Inn, Palmer House, Coffee Cup and Keith’s Kettle. Del also worked on her home farm for 16 years, milking cows by hand. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed cooking and gardening. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her seven children.

Survivors include her children, James Goenner, Debbie Goenner, Patty (Loren) Simmons, Jeff Goenner all of Clear Lake and Corey Goenner of Princeton; brothers and sisters, Rube (Marge) Schmit of Sauk Rapids, Dennis (Judy) Schmit of Duelm, Teresa Kolb of Kimball, Lilly (Duane) LaVigne of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Fred Goenner of Becker; grandchildren, Jesse, Kevin, Luke, Shawn, Nicole, Daniel, Andrew, Leann, Dylan and Amoni; great grandchildren, Hailynn, Ryan, Scotlyn and Nolan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on February 19, 1999; daughters, Dolores Deppa and Vicki Bielke; sisters, Henrietta Lichte, Laura (Bert) Moeller, Mary Goenner; brothers, Donny (Judy) and Lenny Schmit and brother-in-law, John Kolb.