Delores Moulzolf, 90, Gilman

May 27, 1929 - March 30, 2020

Delores Moulzolf, age 90, of Gilman, was born May 27, 1929 in Alberta Twp., Benton Co., MN to Vincent and Mary (Litzau) Stachowski. She married Emil Moulzolf on October 13, 1947 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. She was a member of the Christian Mothers. Delores spent her whole life farming with her husband and family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, loved playing bingo, cards and gardening. She was known for her beautiful flowers.

She is survived by her sons and daughters; John (Linda), Gilman; Linda (Lee) Hoon, St. Cloud; Cheryl (Dan) Helwig, Rogers; and Bill, Foley; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Foss (Jim Zimmer); brothers, Lloyd Stachowski and Leonard (Shirley) Stachowski; sister-in-law, Eunice Stachowski.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Emil; infant daughter, Mary; son, Duane Moulzolf; daughter, Charlotte Gerhke; grandson, Richard Schlottman; daughter-in-laws, Kathy Moulzolf and Kim Moulzolf; brother, Robert Stachowski and sister, Helen Swanson; sister-in-law, Marcene Stachowski.