Delores L. Wainright, 74, Sauk Rapids

May 25, 1948 - March 31, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Delores “Shortie” L. Wainright, 74, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids on Friday, March 31, 2023. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

Delores Louise Warrick was born on May 25, 1948 in Sauk Rapids to James and Martha (Doeden) Warrick. On October 21, 1967, she married Robert Wainright at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Sauk Rapids until 1971, when they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They lived there until 1975 and then moved back to Sauk Rapids. Delores was a daycare provider until 1992, worked part time at Coborn’s , and then worked at DBL Labs until 2014. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies over the years, including stained glass work, macrame, ceramics, and collecting spoons. She loved spending time with family, shopping, and traveling, and liked to purchase a new sweatshirt from each new travel location to add to her collection. She also loved baking with her grandchildren, especially traditional Christmas cookies.

Delores is survived by her husband, Robert Wainright of Sauk Rapids; children, Kris (Tim) Wainright-Tadych of St. Cloud, Jennifer (Adam Holmes) Wainright of Troy, VA, Jessica (Leon) Carrier of Ridgecrest, CA, Stacey (Jon) Johnson of St. Cloud, Jonathan (Lyssa) Wainright of Minneapolis, Nancy (Andy) Christopherson of Foley; grandchildren, Skyler, Madison, Olivia, Nathan, Makenna, Waylon; and sisters; Bevery “Honey” Justin of Merrifeld, and Lorraine “Buddy” (Bob) Penly of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley “Cookie” Smolnik; brothers, James and Eugene “Bones” Warrick.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Good Shepherd Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for wonderful care given to Delores.