Delores E. Altman, 74, Randall

April 21, 1945 - April 13, 2020

Graveside services will be private on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud for Delores E. Altman, 74 of Randall who passed away at her home on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Delores Evelyn Altman was born on April 21, 1945 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Margaret (Thompson) Altman. She loved stuffed animals, getting her nails done and basking in the sun, any time the weather was warm. Delores was kind, happy, playful, had the brightest smile and the biggest sweet tooth. She loved her friends and family dearly.

Survivors include her brother and sisters, Steven Altman of St. Cloud, Marie (Carl) Stanley of Suffolk, VA and Fran (Larry Bargabos) Altman of South Haven; and her Maplewood Foster Home family. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Altman; mother, Margaret Altman; and sister, Mary Altman.