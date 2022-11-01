Delores Dockendorf, 95, Cold Spring

March 19, 1927 - October 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Delores Dockendorf age 95, who died Thursday, October 27 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitations will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th and from noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 14th at the funeral home.

Delores was born on March 21, 1927, in Watkins, MN to Christ and Theresa (Schreifels) Theis. She married Melvin Dockendorf on May 1, 1946, in St. Nicholas. Delores worked as a waitress for almost all the restaurants in Cold Spring; and was the Guesthouse Manager for the Cold Spring Granite Company until her retirement. She loved to play Farkle, card games, going to the casino and garage sales. Delores was a member of the St. Boniface Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, John, MaryJane (Dan) Laramie, Neecy (Mark) Ficker, Mike (Jan), Shelley (Gordy) Giswold; grandchildren, Robin, Danel, John, Justin, Samantha, Marna, Tia, Jordan, Ayden, Gavin; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; infant son, David; grandson Nathan; daughter-in-law, Marcie; siblings, Sylvester Theis and Rose Marie Raden.

Thank you to all the staff at the Assumption Community.