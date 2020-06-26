Delman J. Pouliot Jr., 78, St. Cloud

January 21, 1942 - June 23, 2020

A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Delman J. Pouliot Jr., age 78 of St. Cloud will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Delman passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany surrounded by his family. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph immediately following.

A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Del was born January 21, 1942 in Minneapolis to the late Delman Sr. and Lorraine (Merchant) Pouliot. He met his lifetime sweetheart and best friend, Sharon Clos, when they were 13 years old. Although separated in high school, the pair reunited and were married on October 26, 1963.

He graduated from Vocational High School of Minneapolis in 1960 and started his career as a Draftsman for Electric Machinery and Turbodyne in Minneapolis. Del and his family moved to St. Cloud in 1976 when his division was relocated to another facility. He ended his career, retiring from Onan Corporation in 2006. After retirement, Del went back to work part time at Crafts Direct in St. Cloud, where he worked maintenance and enjoyed chatting with his coworkers and customers.

Del was a happy man. He enjoyed fishing, camping in South Dakota and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to attend his grandchildren’s activities and was very proud of the five of them. He had a passion for building model rockets, ships and airplanes.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Sharon; sons, Steven (Linda) Pouliot of Beulah, ND and David Pouliot of Prior Lake; daughter, Denise (Brian) Klein of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Amber, Jared and Colin Klein, Lindsey and Austin Pouliot; brothers, Kenneth Pouliot of Brook Park and Greg (Donna) Pouliot of Big Lake; and sister, Jeanette (Jon Anderson) Pouliot of Zimmerman.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marion (Kenneth) Pouliot.

Special thanks to the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and the CentraCare Hospice Team for the care and compassion they showed for Del and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or other organizations that support the families of Alzheimer’s patients and search for a cure for this terrible disease.