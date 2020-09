Delbert A. Christen, 89, Richmond

March 27, 1931 - September 13, 2020

A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Albany for Delbert A. Christen, age 89, who died Sunday at his home.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond on Friday, September 18.

Delbert was born in Albany, MN to Robert and Clara (Koglin) Christen. He married Ronette Sabrowsky on June 28, 1949 in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN. Delbert worked for Great Northern Railway for 42 years.

Survivors include his wife, Ronette; sons, Delbert R. and Glenn; grandchildren, Ronette (Bob) Miller, Russell Christen, Janelle Christen, Jennifer Christen and Jason (Kelsey) Christen; great-grandchildren, Stephen (Libby) Miller, Reed Miller, Hailie Christen, Hunter Christen and Easton Christen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Merlyn Gilk; brothers, Tolbert, Robert and Wilbert.