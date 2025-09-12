DELANO (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office has released information on the relocation of a level 3 offender in the city of Delano.

Herbert Hubbard has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known teenage girls. He also exposed himself to one girl. Hubbard took advantage of one girl's vulnerable state and used physical force with another to gain compliance.

Get our free mobile app

Hubbard's address is in the vicinity of Elm Avenue East and 4th Street North in Delano.

A predatory offender is required, by law, to register with local authorities and to keep authorities apprised of any changes of address.