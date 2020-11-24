Deborah “Debbie” A. Spiczka, 62, Gilman

August 30, 1958 - November 20, 2020

Deborah “Debbie” A. Spiczka, age 62 of Gilman, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Debbie A. Spiczka was born on August 30, 1958 in Milaca, Minnesota to Ralph Sr. and Theresa (Jurek) Spiczka. Over the years Debbie worked for Foley Public Schools, Henry’s Catering, Gorecki Manufacturing, X-Cel Optical and numerous other places. Debbie will forever be remembered as a kind and friendly person. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards, dice and bingo, especially quilt bingo and going to church bazaars. The Price is Right was one of her favorite past times along with other reality TV shows. She loved spending time with her great niece and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Theresa, Gilman; brother, Randy (Michelle), Gilman; niece and nephew; Sarah (Ryan) Brunn, Foley and Rich (Hannah) Spiczka of Pequot Lakes. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Sr., brothers, Ralph Jr. Spiczka, Larry Spiczka and a niece, Jayna Spiczka.