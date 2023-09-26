Authorities ID Woman Found Dead in Crow Wing County Jail Cell

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Authorities are identifying the woman found dead over the weekend in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Deputies say 54-year-old Sharon Cook was discovered unresponsive in her bunk Saturday morning and life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Cook was being held in Brainerd for the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

No foul play is suspected.

Morrison County authorities are leading the investigation into the in-custody death.

