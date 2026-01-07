March 12, 1978 - January 5, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 9, 2026, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Dean R. Schlangen, age 47, who died unexpectedly Monday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the church.

Dean was born March 12, 1978, at the Paynesville Hospital to Denis and Barb Schlangen. He was raised in Roscoe, MN where he attended and graduated from Paynesville School.

Dean worked at Twilight Acres Resort. After graduation, he started working for Jacobson Building Movers out of Richmond, MN up until they closed the business. Then he went to Precious Fiberglass Products out of Grove City. Dean was known for being a very reliable and respectful employee.

Dean had many hobbies including bowling, shooting pool, playing softball, playing cards, and watching the Vikings and Wild. During his bowling career, Dean had 2 perfect scores of 300! His first 300 game he was able celebrate with his dad and it was the very first 300 game at Koronis Lanes. He was able to share this hobby with his brothers. He dedicated his Wednesday nights to shooting pool for The Roscoe Bar. Over the summer months he was out on a ball field where he played for multiple leagues with his family and close friends. He also enjoyed playing cards. You could find him at different locations with cards in hand.

Dean was a member of the Roscoe Lions and the Roscoe Sportsmen’s Club.

Even though Dean kept himself busy, he always found time to hang out with his siblings, nieces and nephews. At family gatherings he always found a way to dress up in his sasquatch costume to see how many people he could scare.

Dean is survived by his siblings: Kenny (Mary), Eric, Beth (Cliff), Justin (Joan), and Cory (Sandi); his nieces and nephews: Gina, Thomas, Samantha, Tiera, Deric, Adrianna, Verena, Savannah, Harlie, Jackson, McKenzie, Piper, Maci, Lennex, great nieces/nephews; and other family.

Dean is preceded to death by his parents, Denis and Barb; brother Robert.