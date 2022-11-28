Dean M. Grant, 63, St. Michael

May 5, 1959 – November 22, 2022

attachment-Dean Grant loading...

Dean Michael Grant, age 63, St. Michael, MN, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home unexpectedly of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Dean was born May 5, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN. He married Bernadette “Berne” M. Raab on August 22, 1981 in St. Cloud, MN. Dean was employed by Federal Cartridge as a machinist, retiring in 2021. He was a great cook, loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed helping Jeff in his dirt bike racing.

Survivors include his wife, Berne Grant of St. Michael, MN; son Jeffrey (fiancé Brook Heidenson) Grant of Las Vegas, NV; sisters-in-law and their families; and his fur baby, Sandy.