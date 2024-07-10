Dean E. Rose, 52, Becker

December 27, 1971 - July 8, 2024

We’re heartbroken to share that Dean Rose, of Becker, MN left us on July 8, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, Sherburne Ave, Becker at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Dean was born on December 27, 1971, Dean was the life of the party and a true friend to all. He loved fishing, and during the summer he could always be found at a different lake or fishing hole. He adored his pups, Louie and Reggie, and was oftentimes hiking the local trails with his faithful companions. In the fall, football was his passion. He had a razor-sharp wit, an enormous sense of humor, and he was prone to relentless banter. Those who have known him the longest will always remember his never-ending shenanigans. He leaves behind his mother, Linda Rose, his sister Deb Goenner, his brother Todd and his wife Heidi Rose, his partner of over 3 years Tanja Hall, as well as nieces and nephews Katie Rose-Gorton, Nick Rose, Mary Goenner and Kyle Goenner. Please Join us to celebrate his life at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, Sherburne Ave, Becker on Saturday July 13, 2024 at 9:30 am – 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Tri-County Humane Society.