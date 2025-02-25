Update: Names Released In Deadly Head On Crash On Highway 23

Update: Names Released In Deadly Head On Crash On Highway 23

WJON

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Both drivers died in a crash near Cold Spring Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Wakefield Township.

A Chevy Trailblazer driven by 52-year-old James Wilton of Fairchild, Wisconsin was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The blazer struck a car driven by 35-year-old Greg Steil of Richmond which was going west in the westbound lanes.

