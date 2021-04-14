Dayna Terese Lindt, 59, Irvine, CA

April 19, 1961 - April 8, 2021

It is with great sadness that our family announces Dayna’s death at age 59, in Irvine, CA.

Dayna was born in St. Cloud on April 19, 1961 to Charlie & Carol (Spychala) Lindt. She graduated from Apollo HS and St. Catherine University. She took residence in California 20 years ago where she enjoyed the ocean & daily doses of the sunshine she loved so much. Dayna enjoyed seashells, tacos, margaritas, the color teal and she cherished spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Dayna is survived by her mother, Carol Lindt (Larry), and her father, “Charlie“ Lindt (Susie) all of Waite Park; sisters and brother, Gayla (Eric) of Minneapolis, Dean (Pam) of Sartell, and Krista (Seth) of Sartell; nieces & nephews, Livia (Adam), Gracea, Remy, and Talan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friend, Don Kressin of CA. Dayna was preceded in death by her Grandparents.

The family would like to thank Kelly Lindt-Bounting for all of her help during this difficult time.

Due to the restrictions of Covid, Dayna’s Memorial will be held at a future date in St. Cloud, MN.