Day Two: Jolly Trolley Food Drive Gets Big Boost

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Day two of the Jolly Trolley Food Drive brought in a whopping 8,114 pounds of food and another $308 in cash.

Metro Bus says sponsoring partner SpartanNash donated 7,960 pounds of the total food donations alone. It brings the two-day total to 9,531 pounds of food and $978 to assist in restocking the food shelves.

On the first day, volunteers collected 1,317 pounds of food and $670 in cash donations.

The Jolly Trolley heads across town and will be parked outside the Cash Wise East store in St. Cloud from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive will wrap up Thursday at the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids.

