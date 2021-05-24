Dawn Marie Larson, 65, Big Lake

June 11, 1955 - May 22, 2021

Dawn Marie Larson transitioned to her final home on May 22, 2021 at the Gardens of Foley in Foley.

She was born in Milaca on June 11, 1955 to John & Marilyn (Barrett) Larson, the second oldest of 6 children. Dawn grew up in Minneapolis, later her family moved to Big Lake where she was part of the graduating class of Big Lake in 1973. After high school, Dawn was a long-time employee for the city of Minneapolis, until she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Her mental health problems left her unable to continue to work. Later she received more diagnoses of bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. Dawn was left trying to manage a balance between her love of life and her need for mental health medications. She lived in homes where she had some assistance like Lange Board and Rooming Home in Clear Lake and Jodi’s Adult Foster Care in St. Cloud.

From December 2012 to December 2020 Dawn resided at Edgewood Sartell. She was comfortable and happy there. With the assistance of their staff, and the addition of providers from Bluestone physicians Services, Dawn’s mental health remained stable for 8 years. What a blessing that was for her. Finally, Dawn was able to enjoy life and there are many pictures of her mischief, antics, and huge smiles to prove it.

In December 2020 Dawn fell which resulted in a broken ankle. That led to a trip to the hospital and a placement at Country Manor in Sartell for some rehab services to regain her strength. Unfortunately, Dawn was never able to recover from the isolation brought on by the restrictions that assisted living facilities and nursing home had to follow because of the fear of Covid 19. In April 2021 Dawn was moved to the Gardens at Foley due to the need for a higher level of care. Staff at The Gardens immediately made her one of their own and cared for Dawn as if she had lived there for years. The addition of services from St. Croix Hospice allowed dawn to pass peacefully to her final home where she joined her mother, father, and older sister Patricia. She is survived by her family members, including brothers, John Jr., Doug, sisters, Cindy (Phil), Hage, Deb (Richard) Hurt, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Family finds it quite fitting for Dawn to pass away in May which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Because of Dawn’s passing, we are able to tell her story and hopefully make it easier for others to talk about mental health. If you wish to honor Dawn’s memory, please make a donation to NAMI which stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness. Any memorials sent to family will go to NAMI as well.

Private grave side services will take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Big Lake Cemetery in Big Lake.