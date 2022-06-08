David Wayne Easterday, 65, Paynesville

February 25, 1957 - June 4, 2022

A Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN for David Wayne Easterday, age 65 of Paynesville. He died at his home on June 4, 2022. Reverend Jill Meents of Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

David was born on February 25, 1957 and was adopted by his parents Harold W. and Marjorie (Fodness) Easterday on July 3, 1958. He grew up in Olivia and later Paynesville, MN. He graduated from Paynesville High School in the Class of 1975. David then attended St. Cloud State University for a few years studying Political Science. He then went on working many jobs throughout Minnesota. He was active all his life with the Boy Scouts of America and also earned his Eagle Scout award early in life. Scouting was his world and he worked many years up at the Boy Scout summer camps every year. His second love was politics and he worked at the Capital as a legislative assistant. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Sue (Dick) Putzke of Paynesville; nephews Cory Deadrick and Brad Putzke, both of Paynesville. He is also survived by his biological brothers and sisters and many friends.