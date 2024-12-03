December 27, 1957 - December 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David S. Feld, 66, of St. Joseph will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Dave passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at St. Joseph’s Parish Center/Heritage Hall.

Dave was born on December 27, 1957 in St. Cloud to Gerhard and Isabel (Skaj) Feld. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Apollo High School. Dave married his sweetheart, Gerri Heim, on May 8, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He lived all of his life in St. Joseph and took over the family farm in 1985. He also was part owner of Heim-kins Rescued Treasures for fifteen years.

Dave enjoyed collecting farm toys, hunting, fishing and above all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gerri; children, Corey (Nicole) of Sartell, Stephanie (David) of Winsted, Justin (Elizabeth) of Foley; grandchildren, Aubri, Bristol, Colton, Isabel, Abigail; siblings, Joe (Anna Mae) Prom, Virginia Weiner, Sylvester (Patty) Prom, Bob (Maxine) Prom, Geneva Feld, Jerome Feld, Marvin (Liz) Feld, Raymond (Debbie) Feld, Anna Mae (Kevin) Schrom, Theresa (George) Trettel, Joyce (Kevin) Weber, Ralph Feld; sister-in-law, Linda Prom; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary Ellen Prom and Nick Prom.

A special thank you to the ICU staff at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorials are preferred.