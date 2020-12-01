David “Pete” Hipp, 69, Cold Spring

May 12, 1951 – November 27, 2020

Burial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN for David “Pete” Hipp age 69, who died Friday, November 27 at home of natural causes surrounded by family.

Pete was born on May 12, 1951 in Lynd, MN to Edward and Nyla (Pope) Hipp. He served in the Army National Guard from 1976 to 1979 as Indirect Fire Infantryman. Pete worked as a machinist at Electrolux for 41 years until his retirement in 2014.

He is survived by his nieces, Ashley and Lorraine; nephews, James and Reed; siblings, Marty Walz, Bill Hipp; uncle, Curt Pope and aunt, Jenny Pope.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Steve, Lowel and Reed.