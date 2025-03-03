David N. Berg, 83, Paynesville

June 2, 1941 - February 28, 2025

David Norman Berg, 83, of Paynesville, MN, died on February 28th, 2025 at Paynesville Healthcare Center, with his loving wife by his side.

David was born June 2nd, 1941 in Pelican Rapids, MN to Norman and Inez (Randklev) Berg. He attended Pelican Rapids High School, graduating in 1959. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Tweeton on November 18th, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN.

He began his 48 year career at A.M.P.I in Pelican Rapids. His career brought him next to Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, in 1982, for six years; then to Paynesville, MN where he retired from in 2003.

David was active in Jaycees, Lions and he served on the Pelican Rapids Fire Department. David loved to hunt, fish and go camping with family and friends.

David is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 63 years, Carolyn; his children, Tammy (Rick) Hanson, Collette (Jeff) Klaphake, Andrea (Randy Hansen) Rothstein; his grandchildren, Derek (Katy) Hanson, Abbigail Rothstein, Zack Klaphake; Great-grandchildren, Madison and Mason Hanson; brother, Mike (Linda) Berg, Sisters, LaVonne (Vern) Benson and Ilene Tehven; Sisters-in-law, Geraldine Berg and June Berg; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chuck and Doug Berg; Father-in-law Carl Tweeton, Mother-in-law Myrtle Tweeton; Brothers-in-law Emery Fosmark, Wallace Tweeton, Lowell Tehven; Sister-in-law Carla Tweeton; nephew Chad Fosmark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.