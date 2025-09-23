April 12, 1957 - September 19, 2025

Born April 12, 1957 to LeRoy and Hazel (Zimbrick) Merrill in Little Falls, Minnesota. David passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 19, 2025 at his home in St. Cloud.

David enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, any and all Westerns and mostly being surrounded by family and friends.

For more than 30 years, he was dedicated to his work as a custodian at the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul.

David is preceded in death by his mom, Hazel; father, LeRoy; brothers, Robert Merrill, Gary Abarr and Ricky Abarr; and sister-in-law, Toni Merrill.

He is survived by his brothers, Larry (Cyndi) Merrill of Baxter, Dale Merrill of St. Cloud and Jeffery (Laura) Merrill of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Melissa Lyon, Kim Lyon, Jason (Brandy) Lyon, Tanya (Ryan) Hargreaves, Cory (Jessica) Merrill, Rebecca Westring, Nicholes (Bailey) Lungren, Rachel (Chris) Hays, Christopher Lungren, Aaron Lungren and Tyler Lungren; and many great nieces and nephews.