January 10, 1930 - August 15, 2025

David Elmer Martin, age 95 of Minnetonka, Minnesota, passed away on August 15, 2025, at Fremont Village Senior Living in Zimmerman. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, with lunch to follow. Pastor Randy Miota (CAPT USN, Ret.) will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

David was born to Donald D. Martin, M.D., and Bernice (Mellen) Martin on January 10, 1930, in Rockford, Illinois. He grew up in Seward and Rockford as the son of Seward’s local doctor (later Chief of Staff at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford). He graduated from West High School in Rockford, where he was active in ROTC, honored as the outstanding cadet of his class. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1949 aboard the escort carrier USS Bairoko, continuing service in the Navy Reserves until 1956. David married Kay Rocheford on February 14, 1969, at St. Olaf’s Church in Minneapolis.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and his master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. He worked as a teacher for over 44 years in Rockford and in seven different schools in Minneapolis, retiring in 1993 from South High School. During that time, he received more than 25 special honors and awards. He also served on the Minority Cultures Task Force and as head coordinator for the Nokomis Ungraded Education Team (an alternative school for grades 7-9). David founded and served as an advisor for the Asian Student Organization at South High School; was the author of the first Audio/Visual Based Indian Resource Unit for Minneapolis public schools; and coached high school debate. He was also a volunteer adult education teacher for Indian folklore at the Stillwater Minnesota State Prison and a panel member for the Martin Luther King Junior television series.

David enjoyed reading, going to the lake, fishing, playing cards, gardening, downhill skiing, and watching baseball and football. He played the trombone for many years and enjoyed jazz music. He was a member of the American Federation of Teachers, National Council for Social Studies, Big Brothers, Hennepin County Historical Society, Minneapolis Public Schools Indian Advisory Committee, Minnesota Council of Social Studies, Minnesota Academy of Sciences, Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota State Horticultural Society, and Phi Sigma Epsilon.

David is survived by his wife, Kay; son, David (Christine) Martin of Big Lake and grandchildren, Natalie, Claudia, and Samuel; cherished niece, Darla (Steve) Gronlund and grandnephews, Adam and Aaron; nieces, Jean (Randy) Miota, Mary Kathryn Rocheford, Julie Steele, and Christine Rocheford; nephews, Matthew Martin, Robert M. (Lucy) Martin, Jr., David (Kim) Rocheford, and Michael (JoAnne) Rocheford; sister, Sara Mastrangeli of Rockford, IL; brother-in-law, Paul (Myra) Rocheford; and many cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert McCormick Martin, Sr.; brother-in-law, Earl Rocheford; sisters-in-law, Gale Rocheford and Mary Ann Martin; and niece, Mary Lynn Deckard.

Memorials are encouraged to the historic Doctor’s House and Museum in Seward, Illinois, in care of the Seward Historical Society, P.O. Box 44, Seward, IL 61077. (Checks should be clearly marked for the Doctor’s House.) More information can be found on the Society’s facebook page at https://facebook.com/sewardhistoricalsociety.