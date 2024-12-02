David M. “Woody” Determan, 74, St. Cloud

February 22, 1950 - November 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David M. “Woody” Determan, age 74, of St. Cloud. David passed away November 27, 2024 at his home. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Private burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date.

Visitation will take place 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

David was born February 22, 1950 in St. Cloud to Melvin and Rosemary (Theisen) Determan. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and then worked for Woodcraft for many years.

Woody will be remembered as an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing, playing softball for many area teams, playing billiards in area pool leagues and playing cribbage. He also enjoyed the outdoors which included hunting, deer camp, and fishing. All of these activities were spent with his closest, life-long friends.

Woody treasured the time spent with his family and he will be deeply missed by many.

David is survived by his brother Jim Determan of St. Cloud, his sister Jeanne (Kent) Johansen of St. Cloud, as well as many nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents and sister Judi Hoffmann.