David M. Heinen, 83, Saint Martin

October 5, 1941 - May 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 6, 2025, at Saint Martin Catholic Church in Saint Martin, MN for David M. Heinen, Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be Thursday, June 5th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 6th, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Saint Martin Parish Hall.

David M. Heinen, 83, of Saint Martin, passed away peacefully at Paynesville Healthcare Center on May 28, 2025. Dave was born to Matt and Eleanor (Hormann) Heinen. He grew up on a farm near Roscoe. Dave graduated from Paynesville in 1959. After his graduation, he joined the army. He was a proud and active member of the Lake Henry Legion. Best decision of David’s life was going to Al’s Tavern in 1973 where he met Boni Mehr. They got married on April 26, 1975, and just celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Dave enjoyed being a part of a small-town community. He was a member of the city council, church choir, fire department, and the Saint Martin city band. He loved to play the drums and accordion. Dave drove for Coca-Cola and then worked at the Cold Spring brewery for 35 years. He enjoyed baseball, playing cards, deer hunting (with a record one deer in 30 years), polka music, talking about the weather, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Boni; children, Michael (Racheal), Jennifer (Zach), Kristie (Issam); grandchildren, Falon, Ismail, Jett; brother, Don (Mary) and sister, Julie (Ken) Schefers.

Dave is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Ione; in-laws, Frank and Irene Mehr.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped Boni and Dave for the last couple of years, including neighbors, the fire department, family, friends, the staff at the Paynesville nursing home and staff with St. Croix hospice. It truly takes a village and Dave and Boni had a great one.