David L. Ziebarth, 85, Clearwater

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for David L. Ziebarth, age 85, of Clearwater, who passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor James Bump will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at Rejoice Lutheran Church.

David was born on January 11, 1935 to Lowell and Ethel (Makowsky) Ziebarth in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to MaryAnn J. Nelson at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield on June 21, 1958. He worked for Quadion, formerly Minnesota Rubber, as an Engineering Molder, retiring after 33 years of service. David honorably served his country in the United States Marine Reserves for eight years. He was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church, the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers #1037. David was a loving father, grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to Polka Music and attending threshing and steam engine shows. David was also an avid John Deere memorabilia collector.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Jean) of Clearwater, Carolyn (Darryl) Bissell of St. Cloud; foster son, John Christenson of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Turan of Nebraska; brother-in-law, Donald Tombers of Corcoran and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

David is preceded in death by his parents; wife, MaryAnn; sister, Marleen Tombers and brother-in-law, Jack Turan.