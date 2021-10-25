David L. Simonson, 61, Sartell

August 22, 1960 - October 12, 2021

Private services were held for David L. Simonson, 61, of Sartell who passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.

Dave was born on August 22, 1960 in St. Cloud to Harold “Bud” and Arlys (Sable) Simonson. He graduated from Apollo High School and obtained his plumbing certification from St. Cloud Vo-Tech. He married Jodie Stanger on September 18, 1982 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Dave was employed for Dan’s Plumbing until 1993 when he started his own company. He was fondly known by many as “Plumber Dave”.

Dave enjoyed racing, camping, fishing, playing cribbage and cooking. Above all he treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jodie; children, Jessica (Brad) Curtis of Sartell, Andrew of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Thomas Curtis, Madison Loberg, Aubrey Loberg and Harper Curtis; mother, Arlys of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Steve (Julie) of St. Cloud, Sheri (Ed) Griffin of Arizona, Sandy Stanger of Wisconsin; step- siblings; and beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father.