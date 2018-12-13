David L. Klinefelter, 80, St. Cloud

July 6, 1938 - December 11, 2018

A Memorial Service Celebrating the life of David L. Klinefelter, age 80, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. David passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a short battle with cancer. Pastor Dave Sautner will officiate.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

David was born on July 6, 1938 in Withrow, Minnesota to Lyman and Bertha (Josephson) Klinefelter. He served honorably in the United States Army. David married Lois Taylor on October 14, 1967 at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minnesota. He graduated from UW-River Falls and went on to work 34 years in the Ag-Banking industry. He retired in 2000.

David’s passion in life was his family, friends and his church. He found great joy in meeting new people and hearing their story. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was experiencing life with Lois through the eyes of their grand kids and spending time connecting with each of them often.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois; mother, Bertha; children Greg (Jennifer) of St. Augusta, Jason (Angie) of St. Cloud, Sarah of Waite Park; daughter in law Wendy (John) Tragiai of Sartell; grandchildren, Katelyn, Noah, Hannah, Austin, Luke, Kiana, Jack, Andrew, Sophie, Elise, Elizabeth, Chloe and Josh; brother and sister, Charles (Steph) of Maple Grove , Mary (Dave) Resch of Glencoe; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his dad Lyman; son, Brian and brothers, Richard and Allen; and niece, Jennifer.