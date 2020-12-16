David Jerome Kimmes, 77, Sauk Rapids

May 4, 1943 - December 12, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, for David Jerome Kimmes, age 77, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

David was born on May 4, 1943 in Perham to Art and Lila (McCulley) Kimmes. He was the second oldest of five children. Duane, Darrell, Beverly, and Gary. He graduated from Tech High School and later Drew’s Business College in St. Cloud.

On June 16, 1964 he married his college sweetheart, Eunice Jansen. Together they had five children: Paul (Sauk Rapids), Dean (St. Cloud), Julie (Sauk Rapids) and daughters June Marie and Carrie Lynn who entered their eternal life the day of their birth.

David was a jack-of-all-trades and master of many. He grew up a farmer, became a welder for the Great Northern Railroad, baked bread for Lakeland Bakery, drove a taxicab, and moved merchandise for Fingerhut. His hobbies included gardening, traveling the color-guard circuits to cheer-on his granddaughters, attending the sporting events of kids in the family, and taking the great-grand kids to parades.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years and children: Paul (Cheryl), Dean (Paula), and Julie Kimmes; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Albert) and Kristine (Brian); two grandsons, Mitchell (Naomi) and Nathaniel; five great-grand-daughters: Lila, Alaina, Jennessa, Khloe, Koralyn; and one great-grandson, Kale.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Duane.

He will be remembered at the sight of a blooming garden, by the sound of old school country music, the taste of buttered popcorn, and the smell of canned garlic pickles from a family recipe.

The family would also like to thank the Nurses and Doctors at the St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.