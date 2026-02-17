November 7, 1948 - February 5, 2026

David George Jackson, age 77, passed away at sunset on February 5th in Tucson, Arizona.

Born November 7, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Vivian and Charles Jackson, he was the second of six children. Remembered for his good humor, teasing nature, and heart of gold, David will be deeply missed by family and friends in Minnesota, Arkansas, and Arizona, where he and his wife wintered in retirement.

At 17, David joined the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. There he learned a trade that became his lifelong career, and there he was exposed to asbestos - resulting in an illness that ultimately took his life far too soon.

He married Ruth (Stoeckel) on June 8, 1974, and together they raised three beloved daughters in the rural St. Cloud home he helped build. He often said his daughters and granddaughter were his pride and joy, and he never wavered in his support of them through life’s joys and hardships.

David took great pride in building his home and tending the hobby farm he lovingly landscaped. A St. Paul boy with Arkansas roots, he spent many summers with grandparents, aunts, and uncles, where he developed a lifelong love of Southern cuisine - fried chicken, catfish, okra, and biscuits and gravy. He delighted in cooking these treats for family, always encouraging, “Try it! It’s really good!”

An “urban cowboy” at heart, David cherished Western culture. Whether inspired by childhood dreams of being Davy Crockett, time spent with family in Yuma, or the many Louis L’Amour novels and Lonesome Dove films he enjoyed, he carried that spirit with him. After retirement, he headed southwest in a fifth-wheel camper, camping in desert grounds and forming dear friendships - including a real-life cowboy and kindred spirit. He finally settled in Green Valley and transformed a dark, shag-carpeted house into a bright Southwestern retreat filled with cowboy artifacts and warmth for family and friends to enjoy.

From his notoriously long “short cuts” to his quick wit and flirtatious charm, David brought laughter wherever he went. Beneath it all was quiet, steadfast love. He was courageous, humorous, devoted, and truly one of a kind - a man who, in the end, walked off into the sunset like the cowboy he always believed himself to be.

David is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, three daughters, Jessica, Rebecca, and Cassandra (Andy Dale); granddaughter, Ruby; siblings, Carol (Jim) Collins, Dennis (Marybeth) Jackson, Tricia Jackson, and Cindy Jackson as well as many nieces, nephews, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vivian Jackson, and brother, Robert Jackson, along with other beloved family members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 26, from 4:00–7:00 p.m., and again on Friday from 10:00–11:00 a.m., with the funeral service and luncheon to follow at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.