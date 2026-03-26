November 3, 1954 - March 20, 2026

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Steven John Schreder, 71, of Hibbing and previously Floodwood, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20, 2026, with family at his side.

Steve was born in St. Cloud, MN, on November 3, 1954, to Edwin and Gloria (Kujawa) Schreder. He grew up there and graduated from Apollo High School. Steve attended trade school in Staples, MN, where he acquired his technical degree. Following trade school, he worked at Pako in Golden Valley, MN, where he met many lifelong friends. He then moved to Duluth, MN, where he worked for Northern Photo which eventually became Fuji Color, where he retired as the maintenance manager in the photo processing department. While at Northern Photo, he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Johnson, and they were soon married. Together, they started their family in Duluth and not long after, moved to Floodwood, where Steve's heart was. He built a log home in Floodwood and found great happiness there as he was able to fish, hunt and explore the outdoors right out of his back door, in Savanna State Park. He and his family owned and operated Wilsar Kennel, where they were able to breed a unique type of family-raised hunting labs. He was involved with goose conservation efforts in greater Minnesota and helped set up a wildlife refuge in Halden township. Steve loved traveling to South and North Dakota with family and friends to hunt waterfowl and upland birds. His favorite spot to fish was Lake of the Woods, as they made multiple trips a year. Steve had an incredible outlook and attitude as he always stayed positive and kept his sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and was loved by many. Above all, he was a family man and a wonderful provider. He will be greatly missed.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Jacque, children William (Monica) Schreder, their children Eva and Ellie, Sarah (Andrew) Beri, their children Mia and Levi, and Betsy (Jeremy) Doucette and granddaughter Summer Rose, siblings Dave (Cher) Schreder, Mary Mondloch and Ed (Trinh) Schreder.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to share a memory or leave a condolence.