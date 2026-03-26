December 26, 1960 - March 19, 2026

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Mark Thomas Gnahn, 65, of Sartell, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2026.

Mark was born on December 26, 1960, to Vernon and Edith Gnahn in Crosby, Minnesota, where he was the youngest of seven. He spent most of his early life in Fergus Falls before making his way to Sartell.

His three children, Zach, Emily, and Grace, were “by far the best thing” he ever did. They are beyond blessed to have him as their father. He cared deeply for others, and not just those he knew, strangers too. He was so many things to so many people, and above all, he was a good person.

He loved reading obituaries, and we promised him we would keep his short and simple (lucky for him because we could have written novels). He enjoyed biking, woodworking, Jeopardy!, tending to his yard, and spending time in his garage. He believed laughter is the best medicine and that life is meant to be enjoyed.

A celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2026 at Watab Creek Park in Sartell, Minnesota. More details to come.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you share a memory or photo.