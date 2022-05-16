David J. Kissner, 56, Sartell

November 30, 1965 - May 13, 2022

Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of David J. Kissner, 56, of Sartell, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. David passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

David, the youngest of 11, was born on November 30, 1965 in St. Cloud to Manuel “Manny” and Thelma (Shapley) Kissner Sr. He graduated from Tech High School in 1984. David was employed at Geyer Signal for most of his working life. He was a former member of the St. Cloud Cross-Fit Community. David was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He loved spending time at the lake, waterskiing and being on the water. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and his gift to gab.

He is survived by his siblings, Becky Becker, Mike, RoseMary Kissner, Debbie Kissner, Sandy (Ron) Pick, Kevin (Becky), John (Debbie), Patty (Darryl) Herold, Bob (Denise) and Manny Jr. (Laurie); godchildren, Jennifer Kissner and Ryan Kissner; close friend, Scott Gronseth and family; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gary Becker; nephew, Shawn Kissner; niece, Rhiannon Rae Kissner; and great niece, Aubrey Dirks.

Memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to St. Cloud Hospital ICU and CentraCare.