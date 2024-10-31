David J. Jensen, 80, Clear Lake

July 25, 1944 – October 29, 2024

After a courageous 19-year battle with cancer, David John Jensen, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, October 29, while surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 25, 1944, to John Martin Jensen and Anna Marie Kirchenbauer, David grew up in Becker, MN, and graduated from Becker High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Janet Lee Goenner, on December 14, 1963, and they created a warm and welcoming homestead in Clear Lake, MN.

David worked at Landy Packing in St. Cloud, MN, before joining the 563 Laborers Union. He enjoyed farming in his spare time, and upon retiring from construction, David dedicated himself to maintaining the land and raising beef cattle. Annual parties on the farm became a favorite tradition that brought family, friends, and neighbors together to celebrate with music and laughter. David’s unforgettable dog, Otis, along with his trio of donkeys, added both charm and amusement to these gatherings.

His fondness for John Deere tractors reflected his nature as a true outdoorsman, who found happiness in fishing, hunting, and quality moments spent with his family and friends. He had the remarkable ability to connect with people wherever he went, effortlessly spreading joy through his playful sense of humor.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Janet, and their children: Daniel J. (Becky), Dennis D. (Barb), and Michelle (Jensen) Kaas. He was a proud grandfather to Felicia Jensen, Naomi Kaas, Brandon "Buddy" Jensen, Jason Jensen, Sabrina Jensen, and Justin Jensen. David is also survived by his sister, Lois Dumonceaux; his brother, Howard (Sharon) Jensen; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Charlotte and her husband, Herb Oltman, his brother Ronald and his wife, Ethel Jensen, and his brother-in-law Jim Dumonceaux.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Minnesota Respiratory for their compassionate care, equipment, and support throughout this journey.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family, and David’s ashes will be laid to rest at the Danish Cemetery in Becker, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN, or St. Croix Hospice, in honor of David’s legacy.