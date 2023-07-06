David J. Hahn, 87, Sartell

December 14, 1935 – July 5, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for David J. Hahn, age 87, of Sartell who passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

David was born on December 14, 1935 in St. Cloud to Theodore and Annie (Peitz) Hahn. He served honorable in United State Army. David married Martha Kantor on October 10, 1958 in St. Cloud. He worked as a mechanic all of his life. David married Hildegarde “Hilda” Brown February 13, 2004 in St. Cloud. David volunteered at the V. A. Hospital for 15 years.

David enjoyed fishing, time on the water, playing cards, puzzles and car shows. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife Hilda; children, Douglas of Golden Valley, Dennis (Lisa) of Sartell, Dean (Diane) of Sartell; step-children, Lora Brown of Sartell, Janice (Rick) Sweeter of Sartell; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha in 2000; infant son, Dale in 1963; grandson Dustin in 2021; step-son, Jeffery in 1994; siblings, Bernice Schroeder, Vernon, Daniel, Leander, Darlene Ducklow; and infant sister, Deloris.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital, Coborn’s Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital for all the care given to David.